OWWA reminds OFWs to avail of 50% discount on NAIA shuttle service

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) arriving in the Philippines through Ninoy Aquino International Airport can now enjoy the benefit of cheaper fares.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has reminded the OFWs to avail of the 50-percent discount on UBE Express, the airport’s shuttle service.

“Para sa mga OFWs! Bakit ka pa pupunta sa iba, kung may handog na ang OWWA at UBE Express sainyo na shuttle service na may 50% discount pa?! Nakasakay ka na ba dito sa ating UBE Express Bus? Tara na, Kabayan!” OWWA said in a social media post.

UBE Express connects NAIA with various locations, offering routes to and from PITX, Sta. Rosa, Araneta City Cubao, Ayala Malls South Park, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Galleria, and Victory Liner Pasay, with fares ranging from P150 to P300. Through OWWA’s promotion, OFWs can avail of a 50% discount on these fares.

Earlier this year, the agency announced that only registered OWWA members can avail of the discount and an ID is required to be presented to the bus staff.

Passengers may buy their tickets online at the UBE Express website or through walk-in.

This initiative is designed to protect OFWs from scams and prevent them from being overcharged with higher fares.