UAE President receives Philippine Interior Secretary

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government of the Republic of the Philippines.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the Philippines, and his best wishes for the continued prosperity of the UAE and the further advancement of UAE-Philippines relations. His Highness extended his greetings to the Philippine President and expressed his wishes for continued progress for the country and its people.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further enhance relations to serve the interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court.

Abalos’ visit to the UAE follows the recent visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Malacañan Palace in Manila on June 4.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of the Philippines and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Philippines and its people.

In turn, President Marcos reciprocated his greetings and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for continued prosperity and well-being to the UAE and its people, emphasising the depth of relations between the two countries.

They also reviewed the progress of ties as the two countries celebrate this year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on 19th August 1974. The two sides also tackled cooperation within the framework of international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah drew attention to the UAE’s aspiration to establish flourishing relations with the friendly Republic of the Philippines in a way that supports the development plans of the two countries.

His Highness pointed out that there is a joint desire and will from the two countries to develop cooperation paths towards broader horizons of growth and development, especially with their endeavours to reach a comprehensive economic partnership agreement that would enhance the momentum of cooperation, especially in the trade and investment fields.

