Baguio City’s The Mansion House opens to the public

Have you ever visited Baguio City and wondered what the inside of the previously forbidden Mansion House looks like? Wonder no more — the official summer palace of the President of the Philippines now welcomes tourists inside.

The Malacañan Palace on Sunday, September 8, opened the gates of the Presidential Museum at the Baguio Mansion House to the public. First Lady Liza Marcos led the opening rites along with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, Education Secretary Sonny Angara, and other government officials.

“It’s a good opportunity since this house was never really used, and it is also a continuation of the Malacañang Heritage Mansions that we have. This is something that we would like put in more areas so that people have that access and knowledge,” Palace Social Secretary Bianca Zobel said. “To enhance the experience, we invite everyone to explore and capture the beauty of the mansion house firsthand.”

The Mansion is a popular photo spot in the Philippines’ “Summer Capital” and attracts almost 2,000 visitors on weekends, reports said.

The Presidential Museum features seven galleries dedicated to showcasing the achievements of former presidents of the Philippines, as well as those of the current President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. These galleries also include historical timelines and a collection of artifacts, offering “an intimate glimpse of the history and heritage of the Philippine presidency.” It has a shop where visitors can purchase memorabilia and souvenirs as well.

Admission is free but it is advised that museum-goers make reservations using the museum’s website or The Mansion House’s social media platforms. Walk-ins are allowed but limited to 20 individuals per tour every 30 minutes. Additional seats may be available if capacity permits.

Students are also offered a special program that includes private tours with guides.

The Presidential Museum at the Baguio Mansion House is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

