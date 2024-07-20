New presidential museum to open at Baguio Mansion House- First Lady

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has exciting news for history enthusiasts and the general public: a new Presidential Museum will soon open its doors at the Baguio Mansion House.

In a recent Instagram post, she expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to announce an exciting new addition to our Malacañang Heritage Mansions — the Presidential Museum at the Baguio Mansion House.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Marcos (@lizamarcos)

The First Lady met with officials on Thursday to finalize the plans for the museum’s soft opening, which will offer visitors a preview of what’s to come.

To provide a glimpse of the upcoming museum, Marcos encouraged the public to visit museums.gov.ph.

The Presidential Museum will feature seven galleries dedicated to showcasing the achievements of former presidents of the Philippines, as well as those of the current President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. These galleries will also include historical timelines and a collection of artifacts.

“This beautiful space will be open to the public very soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” Marcos shared excitedly.

In addition to the exhibits, the museum will have a shop where visitors can purchase memorabilia and souvenirs.