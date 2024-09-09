Arrested Pastor Quiboloy to be publicly presented on Sept. 9 — Sec. Abalos

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. confirmed in Dubai yesterday that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ was arrested and will be presented at a press conference on Monday, September 9.

Abalos was in Dubai on September 8 to address the Filipino community at a town hall meeting; however, his visit was cut short as he needed to catch an evening flight back to the Philippines.

“Bakit ko kailangang umuwi? Because Pastor Quiboloy has been arrested ngayon pong araw na ito,” Abalos said.

“Nahuli na si Pastor Quiboloy!” he announced earlier the same day in a Facebook post, following the arrest of the wanted religious leader.

When asked where Quiboloy was arrested, he did not answer, stating that the information would be announced by only one source.

“Napag-usapan namin sa Malacañang, para hindi magulo ang detalye, spokesperson na lang namin ang magsasalita,” he said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, on whether Quiboloy was arrested or reportedly turned himself in before the AFP, said they “defer to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to provide details on the situation.”

“The AFP has been in full support of the PNP from the onset of the operation related to the case of Mr. Apollo Quiboloy. Our role in this matter has been purely in support of the PNP’s efforts in serving the warrant,” her statement read.

“As this is primarily a police operation, we defer to the PNP to provide the details and updates on the situation. The AFP remains committed to assisting our law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and order whenever necessary.”

Abalos is set to return to Dubai on Thursday to “fulfill a commitment” he has with the UAE President His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.