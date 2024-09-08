Apollo Quiboloy arrested–Abalos

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos announced on Sunday that wanted religious leader Apollo Quiboloy has been arrested.

“Nahuli na po si Apollo Quiboloy,” said Abalos in a Facebook post. No other details have been revealed following the arrest.

Abalos also shared a photo of Quiboloy with the same caption.

Senator Risa Hontiveros hailed the arrest of Quiboloy.

“Mananagot ka, Apollo Quiboloy. You cannot outrun the law. You will not further delay justice. Abot kamay na ng mga victim-survivors ang hustisya, salamat sa kanilang paglalakas-loob na magsabi ng katotohanan,” she said in a statement.

“We commend our law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and dedication, despite Quiboloy’s tactics. Magpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon ng Senado para matuldukan ang sistematikong pang-aabuso sa mga pinakabulnerable sa lipunan,” Hontiveros added.

She also warned those who continue to violate the law.

“Bilang na ang araw ng tulad nilang naghahari-harian, nambabastos sa batas, at nang-aabuso sa kababaihan, kabataan, at kapwa nating Pilipino,” said Hontiveros.