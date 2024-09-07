Philippine Embassy in the UAE announces service hours during amnesty application period

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has announced that it will extend its operating hours during the amnesty program application period to align with the schedules of other relevant amnesty agencies.

The Embassy will be open from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until October 30, 2024.

“To align the Embassy’s schedule with the service hours of the relevant amnesty agencies (ICP, Police, Typing Centres, etc.), the Embassy shall likewise be open to amnesty applicants until 30 October 2024 from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.,” it said in an advisory.

The application for the UAE Amnesty Program started on September 1, 2024, and will run for two months.

During the first week of the application period, more than 2,000 Filipinos have been given assistance in terms of replacing lost passports, travel document applications to obtain exit passes, repatriation support, and documenting minor children to regularize their immigration status.

