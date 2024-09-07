Philippine missions: Over 2,000 Filipinos given assistance on first week of UAE amnesty program

More than 2,000 Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates have been given assistance by the Philippine missions during the first week of the country’s amnesty program, seeking to waive penalties for overstaying and absconding.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai said 2,053 Filipinos were given aid in terms of replacing lost passports, travel document applications to obtain exit passes, repatriation support, and documenting minor children to regularize their immigration status.

“We urge all Filipinos with unresolved immigration issues to take the first step by visiting the Embassy or Consulate to inquire about how they can fully benefit from the program,” the statement read.

The Philippine missions also warned the public against engaging with unauthorized individuals or entities when availing of the amnesty.

“It is imperative that all transactions be conducted directly with the Philippine Embassy/Consulate or the relevant UAE authorities to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of the information and services provided,” they said.

The missions added that no authorization have been granted to private entities “to accept, process, or expedite passport applications or any other consular services on behalf of the applicants.”

The amnesty program will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024.

