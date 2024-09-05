DMW aims to expand no-placement fee country list for OFWs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is eyeing to add more to its list of no-placement fee countries for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, DMW Undersecretary for Policy and International Cooperation Patricia Yvonne Caunan said that this move is to protect Filipinos from being exploited financially while they seek job opportunities abroad.

Caunan said: “The DMW remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rights and welfare of our overseas Filipino workers. Together with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs), we continue to negotiate for the best terms for our overseas Filipino workers, ensuring they are protected by fair and ethical recruitment standards.”

Caunan also noted Qatar’s recent commitment to being a no-placement-fee country, which came about after DMW’s meeting with their counterparts last month. It aimed to ensure that Filipino workers won’t be charged placement fees, thanks to a reinforced agreement that employers will cover these costs.

