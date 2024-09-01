No placement fees for OFWs heading to Qatar, says DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reminded the public that no placement fees should be charged to workers being deployed to Qatar.

This is in accordance with Article 33 of Qatar Law No. 14 of 2004, which prohibits recruitment agencies from collecting any amount for recruitment fees when recruiting workers from abroad.

“The Department of Migrant Workers informs the public that the State of Qatar is considered a non-placement fee labor-receiving country. Thus, licensed recruitment agencies deploying workers to Qatar are prohibited to collect any sum for recruitment fees, expenses, or other associated costs,” the agency said in a social media post.

According to the DMW, violating the no-placement fee policy is a serious administrative offense, and entities may face license cancellation under the Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Landbased Overseas Filipino Workers.

This is also in line with Section 56 (b) of DMW Department Circular No. 01, Series of 2023, which exempts workers from paying placement fees when deployed to countries that prohibit such fees by law, policy, or practice.