Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

No placement fees for OFWs heading to Qatar, says DMW

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reminded the public that no placement fees should be charged to workers being deployed to Qatar.

This is in accordance with Article 33 of Qatar Law No. 14 of 2004, which prohibits recruitment agencies from collecting any amount for recruitment fees when recruiting workers from abroad.

“The Department of Migrant Workers informs the public that the State of Qatar is considered a non-placement fee labor-receiving country. Thus, licensed recruitment agencies deploying workers to Qatar are prohibited to collect any sum for recruitment fees, expenses, or other associated costs,” the agency said in a social media post.

According to the DMW, violating the no-placement fee policy is a serious administrative offense, and entities may face license cancellation under the Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Landbased Overseas Filipino Workers.

This is also in line with Section 56 (b) of DMW Department Circular No. 01, Series of 2023, which exempts workers from paying placement fees when deployed to countries that prohibit such fees by law, policy, or practice.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Chloe san jose

Chloe San Jose performs ‘Havana’ on ASAP stage

41 seconds ago
Ybeth Photo 56

Pope Francis set to take longest trip to Asia, Oceania this September

15 mins ago
amnesty 2

Philippine Embassy in UAE receives first applicants of amnesty program

3 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 55

Catriona Gray robbed in London

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button