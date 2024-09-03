MoHRE urges visa violators to avail of UAE amnesty; outlines available services

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has encouraged all expatriates with visa violations to avail of the UAE’s amnesty program to settle their status.

“The Ministry calls on all violators in the country to seize the opportunity to settle their status during the grace period from 1 September to 30 October 2024, offering services and waivers on fines,” MoHRE said in a social media post.

Last month, the UAE government announced that it would grant a two-month amnesty to visa violators, allowing them to regularize their status or leave the country without penalties.

The ministry has also detailed the range of services available to assist violators during the grace period.

This includes work permit issuance, work permit renewal, work permit cancellation, and filing a complaint for absconding from work.

MoHRE will also provide assistance to those who failed to provide the Ministry with the work contract and failed to renew their work permit.

These services are available on business service centres and domestic workers service centres.

To access them online, you may visit MoHRE’s website at mohre.gov.ae or through the MOHRE mobile app.

Meanwhile, the Philippine missions also urged all Filipinos in the UAE who have concerns with their immigration status to take full advantage of the amnesty program that started on September 1.

