Filipinos with visa issues urged to ‘take full advantage’ of UAE amnesty program

All Filipinos in the UAE who have concerns with their immigration status are encouraged to take full advantage of the upcoming amnesty program in the host country, set to start on September 1.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai strongly encouraged those with visa violations—whether as residents, visitors, or holders of other visa types—to come forward and avail of the program as early as possible.

“We urge our kababayans to come forward as soon as possible and communicate their intention to avail of this program. Waiting until the last minute may result in unnecessary complications. Thus, early action is encouraged to ensure a smooth and successful application process,” the statement read.

The authorities also urged Filipinos to take the opportunity to regularize their stay in the UAE or return to the Philippines without facing any legal consequences.

“The amnesty program is a fresh start, providing all expatriates with the chance to rectify their immigration status,” the statement read.

“For those unable to secure legitimate employment within the UAE, this program allows you to return to the Philippines with dignity and the option to re-enter the UAE in the future with the appropriate visa,” they added.

The agencies also assured the Filipinos that they are ready to assist with the consular services, repatriation, and other related inquiries.

“We aim to ensure that every Filipino in the UAE avails of the chance to legalize their status and secure a bright future, either here in the UAE or back home in the Philippines,” they said.

In August, the UAE government announced that it would grant a two-month amnesty to residents with visa violations, allowing them to regularize their status or leave the country without penalties.

The Philippine missions also thanked the UAE government for its continued generosity and support for expats.

For concerns and inquiries about the amnesty program, overseas Filipinos may contact the following numbers:

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi: (+971) 50 8137836 and (+971) 50 4438003

PCG-Dubai:

Landline (+971) 4 220 7100

WhatsApp only (+971) 56 417 7558

Assistance to Nationals at (+971) 56 501 5756