Philippine Embassy in UAE receives first applicants of amnesty program

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin7 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in UAE/FB

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi received the first applicants of the UAE government’s amnesty program today, September 1.

In a social media post, the Philippine mission announced that applicants were welcomed by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver, together with Vice Consul Regatta Marie Antonio-Escutin and Vice Consul Kevin Mark Gomez.

“The Philippine Embassy is strongly encouraging Filipinos in the UAE who have concerns regarding their immigration status to take full advantage of the program,” the statement read.

The two-month amnesty program that started today allows those with visa violations, whether residents, visitors, or holders of other visa types, to regularize their status or leave the country without paying fines or facing legal consequences.

The amnesty program will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai encouraged all Filipinos in the UAE with immigration concerns to avail of the program.

Related story: Filipinos with visa issues urged to ‘take full advantage’ of UAE amnesty program

The Philippine missions also announced the amnesty program guidelines, including those who can and cannot avail of the amnesty, the procedures, and the requirements for applicants.

