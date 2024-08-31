Muslim-dedicated beach to open in Boracay on Sept. 10

Starting September 10, a beach dedicated to Muslim women will be available in Boracay, further strengthening the island’s reputation as an inclusive travel destination.

The said private cove will be located inside one of Boracay’s mixed-use leisure and resort developments, which also houses one of the hotels in the Philippines that had earlier secured a Halal kitchen certification.

“Some Muslims can swim in public but other Muslims will prefer swimming in this [private area]. And I’m sure those Muslims swimming in public, if they have a choice, [would also prefer that] because at present they don’t have a choice,” Tourism Undersecretary for Muslim Affairs Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said, as reported by the Philippine News Agency.

Valderrosa-Abubakar added that the initiative was suggested by foreign diplomats based in the Philippines as well as Malaysian and Brunei ambassadors.

“They [previously] had a meeting in Boracay and they mentioned to the mayor na sana merong private area sa Boracay,” she said. “President Bongbong Marcos mentioned during the State of the Nation Address about halal and Islamic tradition, so we’re pushing for that and the Secretary as well is also pushing for more Halal offerings that we can do in the Philippines.”

The National Tourism Development Plan for 2023-2028 includes making the Philippines Muslim-friendly as one of its key objectives.

