PH Embassy reminds Filipinos in UAE to register for overseas voting as deadline nears

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has urged Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to register for overseas voting as the deadline approaches.

In a social media post, the Embassy reminded overseas Filipinos that the registration will end on September 30, 2024.

“Just 1 month to go before registration for overseas voting ends. Don’t miss your chance to exercise your right to vote! Visit the Philippine Embassy in UAE and Philippine Consulate General in Dubai to register and vote for the 2025 National Elections,” it said.

According to the Commission on Elections chair George Garcia, around 1.18 million Filipino overseas voters are currently registered for the midterm elections but they are expecting it to increase to 1.48 million with the rollout of online voting.

“Sana nga sa announcement na internet voting, from 1.180 million, ma-reach man lang sana namin ang target na 1.486 million na boboto abroad,” he said.

To complete the registration process, applicants must complete the form at https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1 and submit it to the Philippine Embassy or Philippine Consulate General. Individuals must also bring a valid Philippine government-issued ID (i.e. passport).

Registration for overseas voting is open from Mondays to Thursdays, 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM and Fridays, from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM.