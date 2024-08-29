Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

1.48M overseas voters eyed for 2025 PH May elections

File photo

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects that 1.48 million Filipino overseas voters will register for next year’s midterm polls, especially with the upcoming global rollout of internet voting in 2025.

According to Comelec chair George Garcia, although only 1.18 million overseas voters are currently registered, they are optimistic that this number will increase once Filipinos abroad learn that internet voting will be available to them.

“Sana nga sa announcement na internet voting, from 1.180 million, ma-reach man lang sana namin ang target na 1.486 million na boboto abroad,” he said, adding that overseas Filipinos still have plenty of time to sign up, as there is still over a month remaining before the registration deadline.

The filing of applications for overseas voter registration will end on September 30, 2024.

Garcia said that the Comelec will be implementing internet voting in 76 Philippine posts around the world in the upcoming elections. It will be the first time that the poll body will do so. It will also be using automated counting machines for the 33,328 overseas voters in 17 Philippine posts.

“The different Philippine posts should conduct more satellite registrations,” added Garcia.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco earlier said the Comelec has so far received 400,000 applications for registration from Filipinos abroad.

