‘Sakay po kami ng boat sa dagat,’ Shiela Guo confirms during Senate hearing

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo’s sister, Shiela Guo, told the Senate hearing that she and her siblings were able to leave the Philippines by taking multiple boat rides.

“Sakay po kami ng boat…sa dagat,” Guo confirmed to the subcommittee on justice and human rights, which is currently investigating her, Alice Guo and their brother Wesley Guo’s escape from Philippine jurisdiction amid inquiries into the alleged illegal activities of POGO hubs.

“Hindi ko alam ‘yung lugar,” she answered Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa when he asked where exactly the three of them took the boat from. He then prodded Guo to specify the details of how they left as, according to him, it had been already established that they did not go through immigration.

“Galing po kami sa bahay. Tapos may sumundo po sa amin na isang sasakyan.. van. Hindi ko alam kung saan ‘yung lugar. Siguro biyahe kami nang ilang oras. Hindi ko masabi,” she said in her Chinese accent.

She told the Senate panel that they traveled southbound from Tarlac around dinnertime to midnight, and that she is not also aware of the name of the van’s driver or its plate number.

She also does not know the location where they rode a small white boat, which she said can only carry around 10 people.

“Siguro hatinggabi kami sakay tapos halos umaga na,” she said, referring to the amount of time they were on the small boat.

They then transferred to a bigger boat, which she assumed was a fishing ship because there were nets on it.

They again boarded another boat, a smaller one compared to the second. “‘Yung maliit naman na kulay blue or green,” she said.

When asked if this third boat brought them to Malaysia, Guo said, “yes.”

Guo is currently detained in the Senate. She, along with Cassandra Li Ong, were arrested in Indonesia last week. However, Alice was not with them when they were apprehended.

The Bureau of Immigration said Alice has not yet attempted to cross the Indonesian borders to escape to the “Golden Triangle.”