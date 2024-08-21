MWO, PH Consulate in Dubai to close on Aug. 26 for National Heroes’ Day

The Philippine Consulate General and Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates announced that they will be closed on August 26, 2024, in observance of National Heroes’ Day.

This is in accordance with the Proclamation No. 368 s. 2023 and Proclamation No. 665 s. 2024, the agencies said.

The MWO released an alternative schedule for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who might be affected by the closure.

OFWs with confirmed flights from Aug. 26-27, 2024, may visit the office between Aug. 21 to 22 from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm, or on Aug. 23 from 7:30 am to 11:00 am.

Those who couldn’t get their documents verified before their flight may authorize a representative to visit the MWO-Dubai five days before their return to the UAE or three days before their OEC appointment in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate General released the following contact numbers for those who will be requiring emergency assistance:

For Consular matters, such as passport, notarial, and civil registry: +971 4 220 7100

For assistance to nationals (non-OFW matters): +971 56 501 5756

For assistance to OFWs, contact the MWO at: +971 56 353 5558 / +971 50 652 6626

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi also announced that the office will be closed on August 23 and 26, 2024, in observance of the Philippine holidays.

