PH Embassy in UAE to close on Aug. 23 and 26 in observance of Ninoy Aquino, Nat’l Heroes Day

The Philippine Embassy in UAE announced that the office will be closed on August 23 and 26, 2024, in observance of the Philippine holidays.

Ninoy Aquino Day falls on August 23, Friday, while National Heroes Day is on August 26, Monday.

“The Embassy wishes to inform the public that it will be closed on these dates in observance of the following Philippine holidays in accordance with Proclamation No. 368 s. 2023 and Proclamation No. 665 s. 2024,” the Philippine Embassy said in an advisory.

The Embassy advised the public to contact their numbers at +971 50 813 7836 and +971 50 443 8003 for emergency and urgent matters.

Overseas Filipinos in UAE may avail the following services through the Embassy:

Application/renewal of passport

Notarization/authentication of documents

Registration of birth, marriage, etc.

Application of visa

Registration/reactivation for overseas voting