Cebu Pacific to reward all Filipino Olympians in Paris with free flights

Cebu Pacific is rewarding each of the 22 Filipino athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics 2024 a number of free flights!

Each of them will be given 28 free flights that can be used for both domestic and international travel.

“Our Filipino athletes united every Juan with their journey! To celebrate, we’re giving each of them 28 flights to use for traveling around the country or internationally. Thanks for representing us so well —keep soaring high for the Philippines!” the airline announced in a Facebook post.

Social media users welcomed this initiative, saying that each athlete deserves to be recognized.

“This is amazing. First time cebupac is awarding all athletes regardless if they got medal or none.

Kudos cebupac!” one netizen wrote in the comment section.

“Thank you Cebupac for giving our athletes free trips, each one of them deserves it, Mabuhay❤️” another Facebook user said.

So far, several rewards and incentives were given to two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo by various government agencies and private establishments.

Cebu Pacific is celebrating its 28th anniversary this year.