OVP: Sara Duterte will not watch SONA on TV, gadgets

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has released a statement saying that VP Sara Duterte will not watch the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on “television or gadgets.”

Duterte is in Bohol to empathize with the passing of its Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite, the office said.

“The Vice President will not watch the SONA on TV or gadgets. She is currently in Bohol to empathize with the Boholanos for the death of their Vice Governor, as well as to uplift the general mood of the people brought about by the suspension of their duly-elected local officials,” the statement read.

“It is also Bohol Day today, which makes it an opportune time for the Vice President to bring a message of hope,” it added.

Marcos started his third SONA at 4 PM.