Sara Duterte says ‘designated survivor’ statement not a threat

Vice President Sara Duterte clarified her ‘designated survivor’ statement as her reason for not attending President Bongbong Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Duterte said her comment was not a bomb threat nor a joke.

“I think many missed the point. So for me, if you didn’t understand it the first time, I don’t think they deserve an explanation,” Duterte said in an ambush interview.

Lawmakers have criticized Duterte for calling herself the designated survivor. Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales said the statement indicates that something bad will happen.

Manila Representative Joel Chua noted that the statement could be a security concern for Marcos.

“Given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter,” said Chua.

Duterte also questioned why people were expecting her to attend all events.

“This is the first time that I’ve seen the vice president being required to attend everything,” Duterte said.