Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sara Duterte says ‘designated survivor’ statement not a threat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte clarified her ‘designated survivor’ statement as her reason for not attending President Bongbong Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Duterte said her comment was not a bomb threat nor a joke.

“I think many missed the point. So for me, if you didn’t understand it the first time, I don’t think they deserve an explanation,” Duterte said in an ambush interview.

Lawmakers have criticized Duterte for calling herself the designated survivor. Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales said the statement indicates that something bad will happen.

Manila Representative Joel Chua noted that the statement could be a security concern for Marcos.

“Given current political tensions, such a joke is not in good taste because the security of the President of the Philippines is not a joking or laughing matter,” said Chua.

Duterte also questioned why people were expecting her to attend all events.

“This is the first time that I’ve seen the vice president being required to attend everything,” Duterte said.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pag ibig fund kv

Pag-IBIG Fund Earns 12th ‘Unmodified Opinion’ from COA

40 mins ago
Guo Gatchalian

Gatchalian says Alice Guo may have left PH using Chinese passport

54 mins ago
xx

Step-by-step guide: How OFWs can easily sign up for the DMW mobile app

1 hour ago
Atsuko

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka rides a jeepney in Manila

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button