UAE Cyber ​​Security Council confirms no cyber attacks happened following global IT outage

The UAE Cyber Security Council has clarified that there are no indications of cyber attacks in the country, following the global tech outage involving cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike.

“The Cyber ​​Security Council confirms that there are currently no indications of cyber intrusions or attacks resulting from the global technical issue in updating the CrowdStrike software, which has affected the electronic systems of several strategic sectors worldwide,” the council said in a statement.

It also urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to hackers who may exploit the cyber glitch.

“The council urges all members of the community to seek information from official sources and not be swayed by rumors,” it said.

The Cyber Security Council added that they are addressing the issue with its official and international partners.

