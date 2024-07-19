Global IT outage disrupts flights and transactions worldwide

On Friday, a large-scale IT outage impacted numerous companies globally, causing significant disruptions.

Airports like NAIA in the Philippines and Dubai International Airport in the UAE were heavily affected, grounding flights and leaving passengers stranded.

Shopping malls also faced issues, with online transactions halted. One UAE resident remarked, “Dito sa mall, cash lang ang tinatanggap nila.”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced a worldwide technical problem impacting all electronic systems.

In a Facebook post, MoFA wrote: Please be informed of a global technical issue that has affected all electronic systems of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

MoFA also advised against making online transactions until the issue is resolved.

The reason for the outage is not yet clear. However, many netizens online have suspected it was Microsoft after the company said that it is already working on an issue that is affecting users’ access to its apps and services.

This is a developing story.