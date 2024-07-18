MoHRE urges public to report violations of ‘Midday Break’

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged the public to join in protecting workers’ rights by reporting violations of “Midday Break,” which bans work performed under direct sunlight and in open-air areas.

This initiative aims to promote safety and protect the conditions of workers against increasing temperatures across the UAE.

“Join us in protecting our workers’ rights and enhancing their working conditions and safety by reporting any violations of the Midday break. Contact us on 600590000 or through our website or App,” MoHRE said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Midday Break is enforced between 12:30 and 3:00 PM, from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

