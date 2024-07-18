Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MoHRE urges public to report violations of ‘Midday Break’

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged the public to join in protecting workers’ rights by reporting violations of “Midday Break,” which bans work performed under direct sunlight and in open-air areas.

This initiative aims to promote safety and protect the conditions of workers against increasing temperatures across the UAE.

“Join us in protecting our workers’ rights and enhancing their working conditions and safety by reporting any violations of the Midday break. Contact us on 600590000 or through our website or App,” MoHRE said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Midday Break is enforced between 12:30 and 3:00 PM, from June 15 to September 15, 2024.

Related story: MOHRE to ban work performed under direct sunlight

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Sharjah Ruler

Sharjah Ruler approves generous compensation for rain-affected victims

15 hours ago
HUAWEI MATEPAD

HUAWEI MatePad SE 11”: An all-in-one entertainment and learning companion is now available in the UAE

16 hours ago
MoHRE 3

UAE, Philippines engage in talks on enhancing workforce collaboration

17 hours ago
Pokwang 1

Pokwang reveals alleged ‘physical abuse’ from ex-partner

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button