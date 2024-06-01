Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

MOHRE to ban work performed under direct sunlight

Camille Quirino

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) plans to ban companies from having employees work under direct sunlight and open-air areas across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This initiative is what the MOHRE calls “Midday Break,” according to the Ministry’s post on its Facebook account.

The Ministry will be implementing the Midday Break between 12:30 and 3 PM, starting June 15 until September 2024.

MOHRE said that the implementation of the Midday Break aims to ensure workers’ safety by providing shaded areas, cooling devices, sufficient water, hydrating products, and food items approved by the local authorities.

MOHRE also advises companies to provide first aid or medical kits on job sites as well as other essential amenities.

The Ministry wrote in their post that they will always be committed to “providing a safe work environment that adheres to best practices and standards of occupational health and safety.” This will also protect workers against any injuries.

The Midday Break has been continuously implemented in the UAE yearly—this time, it is in its 20th year in a row, showing MOHRE’s dedication and commitment to protecting employees across the country.

