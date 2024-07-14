Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police seize 640 bicycles, e-scooters for traffic violations

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police official website

The Dubai Police have confiscated 640 bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters for traffic law violations, stressing the need for riders to adhere to safety guidelines.

The move is in line with the traffic campaign of Dubai Police launched at the start of the month to increase awareness of strictly following laws and guidelines, especially by cyclists and electric scooter riders, to ensure the public’s safety on the roads.

Among the violations cited are exceeding the speed limit of 60 km/h, not wearing required safety gear, reckless riding, riding against traffic flow, not dismounting at pedestrian crossings, and lacking necessary bike technical specifications, the police said.

Related story: Things to remember before riding an e-scooter in Dubai

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, reminded the cyclists and riders to wear a helmet near highways, use a reflective jacket, and install bright front and rear reflectors while driving.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin13 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Dubai Mall istock

Dubai Mall records 57 million visitors in first half of 2024

40 mins ago
Chino Trinidad 2

Veteran sports journalist Chino Trinidad dies at 56

1 hour ago
donald trump

Trump shot in Pennsylvania rally

3 hours ago
josh cullen

SB19’s Josh Cullen shines in Grammy’s Global Spin Live Debut

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button