Dubai Police seize 640 bicycles, e-scooters for traffic violations

The Dubai Police have confiscated 640 bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters for traffic law violations, stressing the need for riders to adhere to safety guidelines.

The move is in line with the traffic campaign of Dubai Police launched at the start of the month to increase awareness of strictly following laws and guidelines, especially by cyclists and electric scooter riders, to ensure the public’s safety on the roads.

Among the violations cited are exceeding the speed limit of 60 km/h, not wearing required safety gear, reckless riding, riding against traffic flow, not dismounting at pedestrian crossings, and lacking necessary bike technical specifications, the police said.

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, reminded the cyclists and riders to wear a helmet near highways, use a reflective jacket, and install bright front and rear reflectors while driving.