Things to remember before riding an e-scooter in Dubai

Electric scooters have been a popular mode of transportation in Dubai due to their accessibility and low operational and maintenance costs.

The use of e-scooters is more sustainable and environment-friendly than traditional vehicles, one way for the UAE government to reduce the city’s carbon footprints.

But did you know that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also regulating the use of e-scooters?

In the first half of 2024, the Dubai Police seized 4,474 scooters and bicycles due to traffic violations and reckless drivers.

In total, 7,804 violations related to e-scooters, bicycles, and electric bikes were recorded, while accidents resulted in four fatalities, one severe injury, 19 moderate injuries, and five minor injuries.

As the Dubai Police reiterates its commitment to promoting safer roads and traffic awareness, here’s what you need to remember before riding an e-scooter:

Secure a permit

The first and most important thing to note is that you need to obtain a permit from the RTA to ride an e-scooter. You must be at least 16 years old to apply on their website.

Designated locations for e-scooters

The RTA has allowed e-scooters to pass through 10 locations, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, and City Walk. It also covers The Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais (On safe streets 30 km/h), Al Mankhool, and Al Karama communities.

You can also ride an e-scooter in these 11 new residential areas: Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1.

Safety precautions

E-scooter riders must always observe safety precautions, including wearing a protective helmet and appropriate gear and shoes; parking only in designated areas; observing the maximum speed limit of 20 km/h; avoiding carrying passengers or objects that might cause imbalance, refraining from using dual headsets, avoiding reckless driving and driving outside the designated lanes.

Vehicle check

Before traveling on your e-scooter, as a rider, you must check first if your vehicle is in good condition, including its head and rear lights, horn, brakes, and roadworthiness of tires.

Violation and fines

Here are some violations and fines you need to know to avoid inconvenience:

Exceeding the speed limit of more than 60kph – 300 AED

Riding without a permit – 200 AED

Failing to wear the required vest and helmet – 200 AED

Carrying a passenger on an e-scooter – 300 AED

Parking outside the designated area – 200 AED

Failing to report an accident – 300 AED