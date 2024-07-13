‘Everything is temporary’: Embattled Alice Guo thanks supporters

Suspended Mayor Alice Guo has posted a lengthy post thanking her supporters and maintaining that she does not regret getting into politics.

“The answer is HINDI, pero nasaktan ako ng husto nang politika. I almost lost myself,” she wrote.

She went on to say that the support of her constituents is admirable and unwavering.

“All I want to say is maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon at tiwala na binigay nyo sa akin Ka-BAMBAN. I’m beyond grateful for the unending support despite all of these accusations,” she said.

Guo also apologized for not being physically present due to her suspension.

“Sorry for not being physically present with each one of you I miss you all na. Pansamantala lang naman po ito habang may pinagdadaanan po tayong pagsubok,” she added.

Guo also acknowledged all those she consistently worked with when she was mayor from local officials, members of the LGBTQIA community, senior citizens, students and teachers, and businesses.

“Lastly, sa lahat ng pamilyang Ka-Bamban, sa mga nagtiwala sa ating pamunuan. I truly offer my sincerest thanks, sana po ay naibigay ko ang inasahan ninyong pag-asenso,” she said.

The suspended mayor appeared to be endorsing her future plans for the municipality.

“Marami pa tayong plano, marami pang pangarap at marami pang gagawin I can and will share to the team and will endorse properly,” she added.

She also apologized to those who were dragged into her controversy.

“Humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa mga taong nadamay at pilit na idinadamay. Ako po ay nakikiusap din to stop spreading false information,”she said.

In the end, she maintains being a Filipino citizen despite a matching fingerprint with Chinese woman Guo Hua Ping.

“Ako po ay isang FILIPINO. At MAY MALAKING puso for BAMBAN at mahal na mahal ko ang Pilipinas,” she said.

“Everything is temporary,” the suspended mayor ended.