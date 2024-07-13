Senate issues arrest warrant vs Alice Guo

The Senate has ordered the arrest of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for repeatedly failing to attend an investigation into a raided POGO hub in her town.

Arrest orders were also issued for Dennis Lacson Cunanan, Nancy Jimenez Gamo, and Guo’s alleged relatives: Sheila Leal Guo, Wesley Leal Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Seimen L. Guo, and Wenyi Lin.

Senator Risa Hontiveros issued the orders on July 11, which were approved by Senate President Francis Escudero.

Escudero previously said that he would sign the arrest orders for Guo and associates once they reached his office.

Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, was to be detained at the Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms until she appeared to testify.

The orders were initiated by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada and supported by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who cited Guo and her relatives in contempt.

Guo’s lawyer, Atty. Nicole Jamilla, stated they anticipated the order and have filed a petition with the Supreme Court.

Another lawyer, Atty. Stephen David, cited Guo’s trauma and health issues as reasons for her non-attendance.

The OSAA has 24 hours to serve the arrest orders and detain the individuals until they testify or clear their contempt charges.

The Senate Committee also issued subpoenas for other individuals to appear for a hearing on July 29.

Guo’s legal team seeks to annul the subpoenas, claiming the Senate hearings have traumatized her.

The committee is investigating her alleged involvement in illegal POGO activities and questioning her citizenship due to inconsistencies in her statements.

Guo denies these allegations, insisting she is a Filipino citizen. The NBI confirmed that Guo and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping have identical fingerprints.