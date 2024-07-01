Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-president Duterte says he will not return to politics

Kristine Erika Agustin

Former president Rodrigo Duterte has denied the announcement of his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, that he will run for senator in the 2025 midterm elections.

“Maniwala kayo kay Inday? I-jamming ka niyan nang husto,” Duterte said in a media briefing in Tacloban. “Saan ka nakakita dito, tatay pati dalawang anak magtakbo (bilang Senador)?” Duterte said.

In June, VP Sara confirmed that the former president will run for Senate, alongside his two sons Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte.

“Ipagpalagay natin tatakbo kami, manalo kami. Anong gagawin namin doon?” he said.

However, Duterte said he will not be returning to politics.

“Hindi na ako babalik ng politika. Tapos na po ako. Laos na ako. Wala na akong panggastos, wala na lahat. Ang naiwan sa akin siguro yabang,” Duterte said.

“Wag kayong kumagat kay Inday kasi ‘yan si Inday kagaya ko rin ‘yan,” he added.

