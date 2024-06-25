Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

3 Dutertes eyeing to run for Senate

Kristine Erika Agustin

Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons are eyeing to run for Senate in the elections next year, Vice President Sara Duterte said.

VP Sara confirmed on Tuesday in an interview that his brothers Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte also plan to vie for a Senate post in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

“Lahat sila raring na tumakbo eh. Si PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) senator, ‘yung kuya ko si Paolo Duterte, ‘yung congressman ngayon, senator. Si Sebastian Duterte,” she said.

“Yes, tatlo ang Duterte next year for senator. Yes, confirmed ‘yan,” the Vice President added.

During the 2022 national elections, Duterte filed his candidacy for Senator at the last minute but withdrew from the race after a month.

 

