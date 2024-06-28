Hontiveros: Alice Guo must serve sentence in PH before deportation if convicted

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that if suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is convicted of the charges filed against her, she will be required to serve her sentence in the Philippines before facing deportation.

This is after the National Bureau of Investigation revealed that Guo’s fingerprint matched the Chinese passport-holder Guo Hua Ping.

“‘Yun ‘yung sinigurado ko sa Department of Justice, in particular kay Usec. Ty na head ng Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, na kahit magkaroon ng penalty of deportation sa kanya, kapag na-convict siya on any of those cases, she will first have to serve her sentence here in the Philippines,” Hontiveros said in a press briefing.

Guo is currently facing a criminal complaint for qualified human trafficking, which is a non-bailable offense, while the Philippine Statistics Authority is recommending the cancellation of her birth certificate.

Related story: PSA recommends cancellation of Alice Guo’s birth certificate

“Whatever be the outcome of any of these charges and actual cases, kung ma-convict siya, she will have to serve time in the Philippines,” the senator said.

“Hindi lang free pass na made-deport at doon na lang niya harapin ‘yung consequences kung saan mang bansa siya ide-deport, but she will have to face her consequences kapag mapatunayan ng mga korte natin na nilabag niya ang mga batas ng ating Republika,” she added.