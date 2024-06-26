PSA recommends cancellation of Alice Guo’s birth certificate

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is recommending the cancellation of Alice Guo’s birth certificate to the Office of Solicitor General.

PSA Assistant National Statistician Marizza Grande noted that the PSA does not have the power to cancel Guo even if they found the document “irregular.”

“Related to this, we already endorsed to the Office of the Solicitor General for the cancellation of the COLB (certificate of live birth) because ang PSA naman has no power to automatically cancel ‘pag nakita natin na may irregular process doon sa registration,” said Grande.

The PSA said that its Fraud and Management Division in coordination with the Tarlac Local Civil Registry Office, found that a negative certification from then-National Statistics Office (NSO) was the only submitted document for Guo and her sister Shiela’s delayed birth registration.

If the COLB of Guo will be cancelled, her nationality will become “floating.”

“Technically po, naka-float ‘yung kaniyang identity because she is an official of the government and ‘yung pagiging Filipino citizen is being in question,” Grande said.

Hontiveros said that cancellation of Grande’s birth certificate will have implications.

“As you said, official siya ng gobyerno at dapat beyond reproach ‘yon, ‘yung identity kung tatakbo or kahit ma-appoint bilang official,” she said.