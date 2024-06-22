Marcos orders additional funds for PH athletes in Paris Olympics

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the release of additional funds to support the Filipino athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“All of these demonstrate this commitment that we have to the advancement of Filipino athletes by equipping them with the tools and encouragement to realize their full potential,” the President said during the send-off ceremony on June 21.

Marcos said that the government has granted P52 million to Filipino athletes for their training and preparation for the upcoming Olympics and invested P1.156 billion in sports through the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We continue to rehabilitate our major sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex [and] the PhilSports Complex, to give our youth a fitting stage to improve and to showcase their talents,” the President said.

Marcos also urges Filipinos to support the athletes as their participation in the competition brings honor and recognition to the whole country.

“To our athletes: You carry our hopes and dreams to Paris, you also carry with you the banner of our nation that believes in you, stands proudly beside you, and celebrates your every triumph, and is with you through any obstacle,” Marcos said.