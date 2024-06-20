Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Pinoy boxers Petecio, Paalam tapped as flagbearers for 2024 Paris Olympics

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin31 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Olympic Committee

Filipino boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio will be the flag-bearers for the Philippines in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paalam and Petecio who were both silver medal winners in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be leading the Team Philippines in the opening ceremony this year, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham  Tolentino announced at a POC briefing on Monday.

The flag-bearers will don the exquisite barong designed by Francis Libiran made from piña-jusi fabric, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

“Crafted from piña-jusi fabric and featuring a detachable silk organdy sling with embroidered sun rays and Pintados-inspired warrior patterns, this barong symbolize bravery and national pride,” the POC said in a Facebook post.

The 2024 Olympics will commence from July 26, 2024, to August 11.

Athletes from all over the world will compete in different sports including athletics, gymnastics, weightlifting, fencing, rowing, and more.

Among the athletes who will compete this year includes vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar, weightlifters Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, and John Ceniza, fencer Samantha Catantan, and rower Joanie Delgaco.

 

