Suspended Mayor Alice Guo says she is not Guo Hua Ping

Suspended Mayor Alice Guo’s camp has denied the allegation of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian that she may be the same person as “Guo Hua Ping.”

The legal counsel of the suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor said that Guo is not involved with “Guo Hua Ping,” who who entered the Philippines on Jan. 12, 2003, reiterating that she is a Philippine passport holder.

“Categorically, dinedeny niya na may kinalaman siya diyan. Hindi niya kilala ‘yan. Wala siyang alam diyan,” lawyer Stephen David said in a phone interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.

David said that China does not allow dual citizenship and that Mayor Guo is a holder of a Philippine passport which has been renewed thrice.

“Dalawa o tatlong beses siyang pumunta ng China, meron siyang Chinese visa. So sa Philippine passport niya, nag-aapply siya ng Chinese visa…Kung mayroon siyang Chinese passport, hindi na niya kailangang kumuha ng Chinese visa,” David said.

The legal counsel also said that the camp is confident that they can refute the said allegations.

“Mayroon siyang real estate properties na hindi mo magagawa kung ikaw ay isang foreigner,” David added.

David also said that the photo of Guo Hua Ping on the document released by Gatchalian does not look like it was a photo of a 13-year-old.

“Obviously, sabi nga 13 years old lang siya pero tingnan mo naman ‘yung litrato, mukha bang 13 years old ‘yon? Mukhang nanay na nga ‘yon. Papaano naman nangyari ‘yon?” David added.