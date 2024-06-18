Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Sherwin Gatchalian asks is ‘Guo Han Ping the real Alice Guo?’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 seconds ago

Senator Win Gatchalian revealed that Alice Guo might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003, when she was 13.

The senator shared copies of a document and a photo of a younger Guo on his social media account.

Gatchalian said he obtained the documents from the Board of Investments (BOI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The camp of Guo earlier asked President Bongbong Marcos for a fair probe amid her supposed link to illegal POGO and questionable citizenship.

In her letter to Marcos, Guo vehemently denied accusations of espionage, money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping, and involvement in illegal POGO operations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T131414.515

Filipino Navy personnel “severely injured” due to China’s aggressive actions in West PH Sea

51 mins ago
Luggage istock

On the way to the airport? Dubai Metro enforces two-suitcase limit for commuters

1 hour ago
Kuwait DMW

Remains of 3 OFWs killed in Kuwait fire arrive in PH

3 hours ago
Team payaman

Social media stars Cong TV, Viy Cortez now officially married

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button