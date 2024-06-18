Sherwin Gatchalian asks is ‘Guo Han Ping the real Alice Guo?’

Senator Win Gatchalian revealed that Alice Guo might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003, when she was 13.

The senator shared copies of a document and a photo of a younger Guo on his social media account.

Gatchalian said he obtained the documents from the Board of Investments (BOI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The camp of Guo earlier asked President Bongbong Marcos for a fair probe amid her supposed link to illegal POGO and questionable citizenship.

In her letter to Marcos, Guo vehemently denied accusations of espionage, money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping, and involvement in illegal POGO operations.