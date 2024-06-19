VP Duterte slammed for ‘silence’ over latest Ayungin Shoal incident

West Philippine Sea advocates are calling out Vice President Sara Duterte for her supposed silence on the latest incidents in Ayungin Shoal.

Some groups noticed that Duterte’s silence over the issue is noticeable as compared to her prompt statement on the case of embattled sex trafficker and religious leader Apollo Quiboloy.

“Our kababayans were harmed by foreigners in our own territory, yet Vice President Sara Duterte remains quiet,” said Akbayan President Rafaella David.

“What kind of leader is that?” she added.

David led the civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea in recent months and witnessed firsthand the presence of Chinese vessels in Philippine waters.

When it’s about China’s acts of violence against our citizens in the West Philippine Sea, VP Sara Duterte has turned down her volume to zero. But when it comes to standing up for friends like Apollo Quiboloy, she flips the switch to full volume,” she added.

“The Chinese Coast Guard has descended to the depths of thuggery, acting as goons and a scourge of the West Philippine Sea. Their reprehensible conduct lays bare their disregard for international law and human dignity,” she added.

Duterte previously made a “no comment” remark when asked about the Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea.