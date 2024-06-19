Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Mall announces new rates for paid parking system starting July 1

If you want to go shopping at Dubai Mall, you might have to check how much you’ll be paying for parking.

Starting July 1, Dubai Mall will have new rates for its paid parking and billing system, which is operated by Salik, a toll operator in Dubai by the Road and Transportation Authority (RTA).

The new parking system applies to Cinema Parking, Grand Parking, and Fashion Parking. Meanwhile, Zabeel and Fountain Views parking will remain free.

Visitors and motorists can also enjoy free parking for the first four hours on weekdays and the first six hours on weekends.

Below are the parking rates on weekdays:

Hours Rate
0-4 Free
4-5 AED 20
5-6 AED 60
6-7 AED 80
7-8 AED 100
Over 8 AED 200
Over 12 AED 500
Over 24 AED 1,000

Below are the parking rates on weekends:

Hours Rate
0-4 Free
4-5 Free
5-6 Free
6-7 AED 80
7-8 AED 100
Over 8 AED 200
Over 12 AED 500
Over 24 AED 1,000

In December 2023, Dubai Mall announced that it would be ending its free parking era and working with Salik to collect parking fees automatically. Salik will use its number plate recognition and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to collect parking fees seamlessly and barrier-free.

Related news: Dubai Mall ends free parking, introduces new regulations

Dubai Mall is one of the world’s biggest shopping destinations. Last year, it was called the ‘most visited place on Earth,’ logging 105 million visitors.

Read here: Dubai Mall is the 'most visited place on earth', logging 105M visitors in 2023

