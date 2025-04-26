Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s RTA secures rights for first solar-powered electric Abra design

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 hours ago

A traditional abra vs a solar-powered one. Courtesy: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially secured an intellectual property certificate for its first industrial design: a solar-powered electric abra.

The certificate was granted by the UAE Ministry of Economy, the government body that handles intellectual property registrations.

The RTA said the certificate protects its exclusive rights, leadership, and licensing rights for the new abra design. It also aims to preserve the RTA’s valuable assets and maintain its unique standing in the field of sustainable transport.

The solar-powered abra uses renewable energy and helps preserve the environment and public health by relying on cleaner energy sources. The RTA said this achievement supports its broader vision of making transportation easier and more sustainable in Dubai.

Marine transport is an important part of Dubai’s public transport network, with services like traditional abras, water buses, water taxis, and ferry boats operated by the RTA. This new innovation is part of their efforts to update marine transport with more eco-friendly options.

The RTA also stressed its commitment to promoting creativity and innovation among its employees. It said encouraging new ideas helps enhance the quality of public services and strengthens Dubai’s reputation for excellence.

The Authority added that obtaining this certification contributes to their goal of maintaining leadership positions in sustainability both in the UAE and internationally.

