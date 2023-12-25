Dubai Mall ends free parking, introduces new regulations

All good things must come to an end; Dubai Mall will end its free parking for mall customers.

Dubai’s electronic toll road system Salik recently announced its partnership with Emaar Malls to offer a payment parking management system at Dubai Mall.

This new system features an automatic fee collection from Salik user accounts of vehicles using vehicle plate recognition, allowing ticketless parking. Therefore, it offers a barrier-free parking experience for all shoppers.

However, the exact cost of parking for the said mall has yet to be announced.

Salik’s CEO and board member Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said that the system will offer “sustainable and smart mobility solutions to drivers in Dubai.”

“Salik is ideally placed to provide this convenient customer journey, with the solution eliminating the need for gates or barriers at Dubai Mall, helping to minimize congestion and traffic for the customers. We are looking forward to building on the successes of this initiative to expand the offering to other locations around the city,” he said.

Dubai Mall’s new payment parking management system is expected to be implemented by summer 2024.