Hiding or spreading illness now illegal in Dubai, new law says

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 day ago

Dubai has issued a new law that sets strict rules for sick people and travellers entering the city.

According to Law No. (5) of 2025, released by the Ruler of Dubai, and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this initiative is to stop the spread of diseases and protect the health of everyone in the emirate.

Anyone infected or suspected of having a contagious disease is now required to avoid contact with others and cannot travel unless approved by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The law clearly states that it is illegal to hide or spread infections, whether done on purpose or not.

Travellers arriving in Dubai must follow health checks and provide medical information when asked by authorities. They must also follow safety rules such as wearing masks and keeping a distance if needed.

The law also covers other safety areas, including food handling, consumer product standards, pest control, and tobacco regulation. Housing standards in labour accommodations are also part of the law’s focus.

Both the public and private sectors are required to help enforce the new law. This means full cooperation with authorities, including sharing data and reports related to health and safety.

The law aims to keep Dubai safe and ready for any health challenges. It will take effect 90 days after being published in the Official Gazette.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

