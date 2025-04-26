Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE child safety laws and structures praised by UN expert

Camille Quirino21 hours ago

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children has praised the UAE for major improvements in child protection laws and systems during her country visit.

According to a WAM news report, Mama Fatima Singhateh visited all seven emirates and met with authorities, police, the judiciary, and civil groups involved in child safety.

“Since the visit of my predecessor back in 2009, the UAE has undergone tremendous improvements in the area of child rights promotion and child protection,” Singhateh said at a press conference in Abu Dhabi. “Numerous positive developments have been registered over the past 16 years and in line with her recommendations.”

She highlighted the UAE’s completion of the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 2016, along with the passing of Federal Law No. 3 of 2016, known as Wadeema’s Law, a major child protection law. Singhateh described this law as a milestone in the UAE’s legislative history.

“The UAE in 2016 completed its ratification process of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography – one of the main instruments guiding my mandate,” she said.

The UN official also visited several centers that provide direct care and shelter to children, including the Child Centre in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Aman Shelter in Ras Al Khaimah, Himaya Foundation in Ajman, and Kanaf Centre in Sharjah.

“Since my predecessor’s visit, the UAE has also put in place more robust child protection structures,” Singhateh said, referring to the creation of specialized shelters and support systems for young victims.

She also commended the launch of the Emirati Children’s Parliament in 2020 and the establishment of the Ministry of Family, pointing out these steps as signs of the UAE’s commitment to raising children’s voices and strengthening family protection.

