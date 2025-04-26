NutriAsia brings comfort food to OFWs with Sinigang na Hipon recipe

Few dishes warm the heart like Sinigang sa Hipon—especially for Filipinos abroad craving that familiar asim-linamnam. This April, NutriAsia brings that taste of home to the spotlight, featuring UAE-based culinary expert Chef Ma. Dolores Blancio.

In the latest episode of Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia, hosted by Romer Tesado, ka-TFTs are treated to a flavorful trip down memory lane. Chef Dolores walks viewers through her Sinigang na Hipon recipe using UFC Sinigang Sour Soup Mix—delivering the same bold sour-savory punch without the hassle of sourcing fresh tamarind or simmering broth for hours.

“Dito sa UAE, very simple na lang. Makikita na natin sa ating mga grocery dito yung mga ingredients na ginagamit natin sa Pilipinas at kung wala naman, mayroon naman tayong mga alternative ingredients,” shares Chef Dolores, a Sous Chef, a culinary instructor, and is the Vice President of the Philippine Chefs Association (PCA) – Dubai.

“Kailangan nating gumamit ng UFC Sinigang Sour Soup Mix para makita at malasahan natin yung tunay na linamnam ng gagawin nating Sinigang na Hipon,” she adds.

She starts by boiling water in a large pot. “Pag pinapakuluan, kailangan maliliit ang hiwa para mag-complement ‘yung tubig, tomato, at onion—para lumabas ‘yung natural na flavor,” she explains. Once the base flavors come together, she stirs in the UFC Sinigang Sour Soup Mix until fully dissolved.

Next come the vegetables—eggplant, radish, and okra—gently simmered for five minutes. She enhances the broth with a dash of Datu Puti Patis, then blanches kangkong to lock in its crunch and color. Finally, the shrimp go in just long enough to soak up all that tangy, comforting goodness.

The result? A nourishing dish bursting with flavor and Filipino nostalgia. After one spoonful, Romer couldn’t help but exclaim: “Ang sarap, ang asim. Nagising ako!”

Paving the way for aspiring chefs

More than a recipe, the episode also celebrates community and mentorship. With over two decades in Dubai, Chef Dolores continues to inspire OFWs and aspiring chefs, helping them carve out their own paths in the kitchen.

“Gusto namin maging inspirasyon kami na hindi sila mawalan ng pag-asa. Kung nag-start sila bilang taga-cut, minsan taga-linis ng kusina, sana hindi doon nagtatapos ‘yung pangarap niyo,” she says, highlighting the mission of the PCA.

From humble beginnings in the kitchen, she rose through hard work and heart. Her message to those just starting out: “Wag na wag kayong titigil mag-aral, makinig, umattend sa mga seminar, at orientation.”