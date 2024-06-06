SharkNinja makes waves in Dubai with first-ever Middle East showcase and regional launch of innovative new products

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, has today announced the regional launch of multiple products designed for inside and outside the home across the Shark and Ninja brands at PAPA Dubai.

With a number of product demonstrations by both experts and influencers, media representatives and trusted retailers in attendance at the region’s first SharkNinja showcase got to witness the global brand’s first foray into new categories in the UAE.

Tapping into consumer demand for compact cooling, the company brings its new Shark FlexBreeze Fan – which transforms from pedestal mode to a compact tabletop fan that can be used on patios, at campsites, in home offices, and in the bedroom – to the market.

With a firm focus on outdoor living, the Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Grill, which was introduced as part of the Dubai showcase today, offers true versatility with its grill, smoke, and airfry functionality. Designed to withstand the outdoors, the multifunctional Ninja Woodfire ProConnect Grill can conveniently be controlled with a smart device.

The Ninja Kitchen range today also welcomes the Combi multi-cooker, DetectDuo blender, Double Stack air fryer, and CREAMi Deluxe, after being developed by the company’s 800 engineers and design associates, and having undergone extensive consumer trials before being shared with the region.

Also scoring some airtime at the event is the three-in-one Shark Hydrovac hard floor cleaner; available in both corded and cordless. It mops, vacuums and cleans itself, is tough on stains, gentle on all floors, and even refreshes rugs.

Boasting a regional launch, SharkNinja’s new FrostVault Cooler transfers cold air into the dry zone, where high-tech insulation can keep food cool, dry, and separate at food-safe temperatures for days. Featuring a lockable lid and an easy drain plug,it delivers premium ice retention thanks to its three inches of insulation.

Commenting on the new developments, Tom Brown, President EMEA, SharkNinja said: “At SharkNinja, our greatest asset is our relentless drive; we strive to be a consumer problem-solving engine that uses unrivalled consumer insights and global innovation to build products that address problems others don’t see or can’t solve – positively impacting people’s lives. This region is one of the most exciting markets on the planet, and we’ve seen strong demand and growth already, but we are just getting started.”

Damian Woodward, Managing Director EMEA Distributors, SharkNinja, added: “The new products and categories that we are introducing today, will drive our growth as we invest in and build our business in the region and beyond. With a simple mission of positively impacting people’s lives, every day, in every home, we feel that in announcing to the UAE our new range of products, across Shark Clean, Ninja Kitchen, Shark Beauty, and Ninja Outdoor ranges, we are living up to that mission.

“We are also delighted to announce that we are working with Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) who has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for SharkNinja in the UAE.”

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director, AKI said, “AKI has a proud legacy of introducing innovative products from around the world to the region and making a meaningful impact in people’s lives every single day. That ambition is reflected in our partnership with SharkNinja – a brand that continues to pioneer a broad array of products that consumers love. We are excited to bring these exceptional products to the UAE for the first time, opening a new chapter of international growth for SharkNinja while enriching the consumer experience locally.”