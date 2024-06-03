Latest NewsFinanceNewsTFT NewsUAE News

AED to PHP exchange rate rises to 16 pesos per dirham

The exchange rate from the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) to the Philippine Peso (PHP) has seen fluctuations over the past few days. At around 5:22 p.m. on June 3, 2024, Google Finance shows that the exchange rate between the dirham and the Philippine peso has finally reached 16 pesos per dirham.

This news has gained mixed reactions from the public, with some happy about it and some not. Recently, The Filipino Times also gathered the reactions of the netizens on the fluctuating exchange rate. Based on the poll last May 29, 2024, more netizens responded to anticipating that the AED will reach 16 pesos per dirham in June.

This anticipation was made true on June 3, 2024, as the AED to PHP exchange rate rose to 16 pesos per dirham.

