10th PPIE officially kicks off at the Bristol Hotel in Deira

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) is now officially open!

Dr. Karen Remo, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the New Perspective Media Group and Chairman of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS), alongside His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officially opened the 10th PPIE.

Numerous high-ranking officials and VIPs commenced the ribbon-cutting ceremony, among them were Hon. Marford Angeles, the Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, Manal Binismail, the Manager of the Consumer Protection Department- Consumer Awareness and Abdullah Bin Kalban, the Business Awareness Officer of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, as well as Atty. Karen Mae G. Sarinas-Baydo, Assistant Chief Operating Officer-Tourism Enterprise Zone Management Sector, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

Representatives from eading developers such as Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, Rockwell Land Corporation, and RLC Residences were also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This is the 10th year that New Perspective Media Group organized PPIE, bringing along esteemed developers and experts to provide opportunities for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE to gain insights that may help them make informed decisions on investments.