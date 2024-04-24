No tattoos allowed for aspiring cops, says new PNP policy

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced strict regulations regarding tattoos for both current personnel and those seeking to join the force.

The guidelines, detailed in Memorandum Circular 2024-023 dated March 19, encompass uniformed and non-uniformed personnel, according to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo. Fajardo emphasized that visible tattoos must be removed among PNP personnel.

“While some may view tattoos as a form of creative expression, within the realm of uniformed service, there are limitations. It is unbecoming for our police officers to be adorned with tattoos while in uniform,” stated Fajardo during a press conference at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Existing tattoos must be declared by officers through an affidavit, specifying those that are not visible. Additionally, officers are prohibited from acquiring additional visible tattoos. The policy excludes aesthetic tattoos such as eyebrows, eyeliner, or lips.

Certain types of tattoos are deemed unauthorized, including extremist, ethnically or religiously discriminatory, indecent, racist, sexist, and those associated with prohibited or unauthorized groups.

Failure to comply with the regulations will result in administrative charges and sanctions, as emphasized by Fajardo. Aspiring police officers are also subject to the policy, with a strict prohibition on tattoos. Individuals with existing tattoos will be granted a three-month period to have them removed.

“When you enter the PNP, you are expected to abide by the rules and regulations. Non-compliance may lead to resignation, as our organization operates under strict governance,” Fajardo reiterated.

The policy is set to take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, signaling the PNP’s commitment to upholding professionalism and discipline within its ranks.