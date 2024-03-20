Low visibility due to dust, Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned the public that there will be lower visibility on March 20, 2024 due to high winds and dust. The authorities have warned the public not to take picture or videos to avoid distractions that might cause accidents.

#Urgent | #Warning

Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust .. And for your saftey and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone. pic.twitter.com/noqgpF9Gqr — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 20, 2024

In Abu Dhabi, drivers who use the phone while driving or are distracted while driving will be fined AED400 and four black points. This is under the Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017.

