Low visibility due to dust, Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers

The Abu Dhabi Police has warned the public that there will be lower visibility on March 20, 2024 due to high winds and dust. The authorities have warned the public not to take picture or videos to avoid distractions that might cause accidents.

In Abu Dhabi, drivers who use the phone while driving or are distracted while driving will be fined AED400 and four black points. This is under the Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017.

Other traffic safety rules in Abu Dhabi include the following:

  • Mandatory seat belts for all
  • Avoid reckless driving
  • Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or prohibited drugs
  • Follow traffic signs and traffic lights at all times
  • Do not overspeed
  • Avoid throwing garbage anywhere
  • Leave a safe distance between vehicles
  • Do not use expired tire
  • Do not drive without insurance/car registration

